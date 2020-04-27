Union County had a trio of fastpitch softball players that were recently named to the MAC 1A/2A/3A North All-Star Fastpitch Softball team. Players that earned the honor were Emily Coggin of East Union, Kaily Edwards of Ingomar and Sarah Kate Thompson of Myrtle. The games were scheduled to be played on the campus of Jones County Junior College in Ellisville on May 29 and 30, but the coronavirus outbreak has put those plans on hold for the time being. 

