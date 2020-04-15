As the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic could be felt across the state of Mississippi and nationwide, Union County was also not immune to the impact in terms of jobs lost in March and the first week in April.
Between the months of February and April, the unemployment claims nearly tripled. While only 23 Union Countians filed for unemployment with the Mississippi Department of Economic Security as of March 21, the number increased by over 3,000 percent, to 809 claims, as reported on March 28. The first week in April proved slightly worse, with 836 claims reported on April 4.
Only 580 unemployment claims were filed by Union Countians during the month of February. At that time, the county was tied with Lamar and Madison counties for the 3rd lowest unemployment rate in the state at 4 percent.
There was some positive news over the weekend for Mississippians who've filed for unemployment in light of the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation. The state of Mississippi is reportedly one of the first states in the nation to receive federal aid for the unemployed.
Under the CARES Act that the U.S. Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed into law last month, there is funding for the following three federal benefit programs through MDES:
- The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, or FPUC, which provides $600 per week to any individual eligible for any of the Unemployment Compensation programs. This benefit began on March 29, 2020.
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or PUA, is the program that will provide unemployment benefits to those not ordinarily eligible for them. This includes individuals who are self-employed or contract employees.
- The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, or PEUC, allows for a potential additional 13 weeks of benefits added to the end of regular unemployment benefits. This means claimants may collect unemployment benefits for a longer period of time than under normal circumstances.
More information about these benefit programs is available at https://mdes.ms.gov.