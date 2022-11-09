The Union County UNITE Foundation was honored with the James Hugh Ray Award at the CREATE Foundation’s 50th anniversary gala this past Friday.
The James Hugh Ray Award was established from a $60,000 endowment, funded by the Daily Journal and other friends of Mr. Ray following his death. Given his life’s work in Northeast Mississippi, it was determined this award would be a fitting way to memorialize his many contributions to our region and to the CREATE Foundation. The award is presented annually to a deserving community affiliate.
CREATE Foundation’s President Mike Clayborne confirmed, “one of the most important relationships for CREATE is with our local affiliates. People in local communities know best the needs and opportunities of their neighbors. Mr. Ray would be proud of the great work being done across our region and the work being recognized with the award recipient for this year.”
UNITE (Union County / New Albany Initiative to Excel) was founded in 2000 with the intention of supporting civic, educational, health, human service, and cultural initiatives in Union County. Since 2003, UNITE has funded 282 grants to 44 organizations and projects totaling $451,750 back into Northeast Mississippi.
UNITE also received the award in 2011.
UNITE projects include, but are not limited to, Boys & Girls Club of North Mississippi, First Choice of Union County, New Albany High School, New Albany Main Street Association, New Haven School, Pilot Club of New Albany, Tallahatchie Riverfest, Union County Development Association, Union County Good Samaritan Center, Union County Heritage Museum, Union County Library, Union County Literacy Council, Union County Master Gardners, and Union County School District.
Also presented at the gala was the McLean Award for Philanthropy.
The McLean Award for Philanthropy was established to honor those individuals, families and organizations that exemplify CREATE Founders George and Anna Keirsey McLean’s spirit of charitable giving. It recognizes the extraordinary leadership of people working to improve the quality of life in their communities and in the northeast Mississippi region.
This year’s winners include Elizabeth “Betsy” Brown, Larry and Judy Kirk, Jack and Lisa Reed and Heywood and Sue Washburn.
Lisa Hawkins, Chairman of the CREATE Foundation board of directors stated, “the McLean Award is the highest award the CREATE Foundation presents to those who have generously supported our region. We are blessed to have so many people who wish to make life better for others and to be able to honor multiple of them with awards this year.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.