2022 Dixie National Junior Round-Up Supreme Exhibitors
From left are Randon McDaniel, Union 4-H; Will Manning, Union 4-H; Delton Boone, Smith 4-H/Raleigh FFA; Chase Boone, Smith 4-H/Raleigh FFA; Lauren Bryant, Tippah 4-H; Hannah Hayes Ware, Montgomery 4-H; Jadyn Sanford, Covington 4-H; Katy Kendell Ware, Montgomery 4-H; and Kaitlyn Skelton, Hinds 4-H. Not present were Hayes Henderson, Montgomery 4-H; and Ryland McDaniel, Union 4-H.
2022 Dixie National Junior Round-Up Scholarship Recipients
From left front are Tatum Madden, Covington 4-H; Hannah Houston, Smith 4-H; McKenna Clay, West Lauderdale FFA; Regan Hand, Newton 4-H/Newton Co. FFA; Jorja Roberson, Union 4-H; Claire-Mann Taylor, Tishomingo CTC FFA; Maggie Boswell, Rankin 4-H; Briana Middleton, Jones 4-H/NE Jones FFA. From left, middle row, are Logan Johnson, West Lauderdale FFA/Lauderdale 4-H; Justin Hooper, Brooklyn FFA; Faith Sullivan, Smith 4-H/Mize FFA; Camden Patton, Rankin 4-H/Pelahatchie FFA; Karley Cotten, Jones 4-H/NE Jones FFA; Cali Allison, Pontotoc 4-H; Lillian Dixon, Amite 4-H; Leighton McCulley, Pike 4-H/North Pike FFA; Hannah Buse, Jones 4-H. Back from left are Tucker Woods, Covington 4-H; Reed McKay, Jones 4-H; Caycen Ratliff, Stone 4-H/FFA; Adam Cornelius, Nettleton FFA/Lee 4-H; Owen White, Union 4-H; Wade Lang, Humphreys 4-H; and Seth Ball, Hinds 4-H. Not Pictured: Cheyenne Hughes, Tishomingo CTC FFA.
This year, 1,538 4-H and FFA members across Mississippi participated in the Dixie National Junior Round-Up Livestock Shows, showing 2,262 head of livestock. These students competed for the opportunity to participate in the 53rd annual Sale of Junior Champions. The Sale of Junior Champions, one of the highlight events of the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, is a livestock auction where livestock exhibitors winning Champion and Reserve Champion in the Junior Round-Up Market Divisions sell their animals and scholarships are awarded.
“The annual Dixie National Sale of Junior Champions is a tradition like no other that provides our youth the opportunity to develop showmanship and life skills,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “I am so proud of all the students from across the state who worked hard all year to raise these animals and participate in the 2022 Dixie National livestock shows. We are pleased to announce that this year’s sale was the largest monetary sale in our history, and I want to thank all those that made this event a successful and record-breaking year. Congratulations to all of our winners and scholarship recipients.”
During the Sale of Junior Champions, several student members of the Union County 4-H organization were recognized for their achievements. Randon McDaniel, Will Manning and Ryland McDaniel were all recognized as supreme exhibitors, and Jorja Roberson and Owen White were both awarded scholarships.
The final Sale of Champions featured 46 champion market animals, including 15 hogs, 12 goats, 10 lambs and nine steers. The preliminary total sale was $448,500, breaking the previous record by more than $40,000. The Sale of Champions Promotion Committee raised $61,500 in scholarships, including numerous $1,500 scholarships for high school senior exhibitors. This year, scholarships were awarded to 39 student participants of the Dixie National Junior Round-Up Livestock Shows.
