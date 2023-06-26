NEW ALBANY — Two wrecks reported at about the same time Saturday, June 24 about 10 p.m., injured several people, including a Union County deputy, officials said this week.
A wreck happened at the Blue Springs Exit 73 on westbound I-22 about 10 p.m. when a truck struck a sign pole, injuring the driver, Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton said early Monday afternoon.
The driver was transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County with several broken bones. His condition wasn’t available early Monday afternoon.
More information on this accident should be forthcoming.
A Union County deputy responding to the I-22 wreck was injured, when his cruiser was involved in a wreck as it approached the Miss. 15-30 intersection. The deputy was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said Monday morning.
“Our deputy was treated and released following the wreck. He wasn’t seriously injured, but he has a really sore ankle, and he’ll probably be off duty for several days. I just thank God he wasn’t more seriously injured than he was. It could have been a lot worse; his cruiser was destroyed in the crash.”
Sheriff Edwards said the New Albany Police Department is investigating the wreck that involved the deputy, whom he declined to name. When an officer is involved in a crash, it’s standard procedure to have a different department investigate the wreck, the sheriff said.
Police Chief Chris Robertson said Monday afternoon the wreck investigation has been turned over to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Criminal Reconstruction Unit and declined further comment.
The Criminal Reconstruction Unit is a specialized division which investigates traffic collisions and assists in evidence documentation at crime scenes.
The primary duty of the Criminal Reconstruction Unit is to conduct comprehensive investigations and analyses of major traffic collisions throughout the state, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety website.
New Albany Fire Department personnel responded to the Miss. 15-30 wreck, and extricated one person from the other vehicle (not the cruiser).
Five people were injured in the crash; at least three of the five went to the hospital, the fire chief said.
The three included one person helicoptered from the scene to North Mississippi Medical Center, and one taken by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County, the fire chief said.
He said New Albany Fire and Rescue personnel dealt with the injured until ambulances arrived on scene at both wrecks.
“We have two rescue vehicles specifically for times like this, where both may be required because two serious situations happened about the same time,” the fire chief said.
The conditions of those injured weren’t available this week but all the victims appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.
The names of those injured weren’t available this week.
