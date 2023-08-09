PELHAM, ALA — Union County EMA Search and Rescue Dive Team members are among divers from the area who are attending updated training in Pelham, Ala., Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 8-10, EMA Director Curt Clayton said this week.
Five divers are attending from Union County. They include Clayton, Union County Fire Coordinator Butch Cobb, Eddie Latham, Blake Smith and Steven Cossey.
The costs of attending the training will be paid by the county, which will be reimbursed by the Mississippi Department of Homeland Security, Clayton said.
Coursework will include education in using the team’s boat, wet suit work, search patterns, underwater metal detection, communications, lifting capabilities, body and weapon recovery, familiarization with various types of equipment and dry suits.
The Union divers are part of Task Force 1, an all-hazard Search and Rescue team which is composed of divers based out of North Mississippi.
Clayton helped start the formal Union search and rescue team— which is separate from a task force used in major searches — in 2004 or 2005 following a drowning with two youngsters in the Tallahatchie River. The group became certified in 2006.
The 25-member search and rescue team includes some sheriff’s deputies, some volunteer fire department members and some New Albany Fire Department members. All are unpaid volunteers who train monthly.
Clayton is one of 18 instructors in the state certified in OSAR (Overland Search and Rescue) and NASAR (National Association for Search and Rescue) training.
He is a lead instructor and evaluator certified since 2014 to teach SARTEC (Search and Rescue Technician) 3, 2, and 1, (the lower number denotes a higher level of training) which includes such things as man tracking and MLPI (Managing Lost Person Incident).
“Since 2014, I’ve helped train 156 people in these various search and rescue courses; we’ve been growing ever since,” he said this week.
The task force, called for a major search, can include anywhere from about 35-125 people, trained in various disciplines, including regular rescue, cave-in rescue, high angle rescue, water rescue and other specialties, he said.
According to Facebook information:
—MS-TF1 and MS-TF2 were both activated March 25 this year to support the state of Mississippi’s search and rescue response to the severe weather outbreak that impacted a large portion of the state.
Crews worked overnight and throughout the day conducting search and rescue operations in multiple parts of the state. Crews acquired an area to establish a base of operations and continued operations at daybreak.
Task Force 1 and 2 concluded search and rescue operations in Rolling Fork March 26 and demobilized members back to home base.
—The divers also saw action in February 2022, when they assisted with the search for a missing person from Tupelo.
—On May 31, 2021, The Union County Search & Rescue Dive Team assisted Tippah County Sheriff's Office & Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries & Parks with a body recovery at Lake Mohawk in Tippah County.
—On May 15, 2021, Union County Search and Rescue hosted an Overland Search & Rescue class that week that ended with a mock search. This class included map reading, compass orientating, rope & rigging and patient packaging.
Those taking part included about 20 students who are members of Fire Departments in Union and Lee counties, two Union County Supervisors and Civil Air Patrol Cadets from Tupelo, Clayton recalled. Clayton and New Albany Fire/Rescue Captain Richie Bryant led the class.
—The Search and Rescue team also took part in the early-January, 2021 search for search for Jessica Nicole Stacks, 28. She and her boyfriend, Jerry Wayne Baggett, launched a boat into the Tallahatchie River, on New Year’s Day, from near a bridge on County Road 46. About two miles downstream, Baggett said Stacks got out of the boat, walking along the riverbank toward Highway 30. She has not been seen or heard from since.
—On May 29, 2018, a member of the Union County team died who was instrumental in getting the team, and especially the dive team, up and running.
Hank Weaver was fatally kicked in the chest by a horse. He was a class act whether he was on a dive, land search, in the nursing arena or just out and about, friends recalled.
“Not only was Hank a vital piece to our team but he helped train and assist others throughout the state,” Clayton recalled this week.
