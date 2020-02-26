Union Prospect will host a Spring Revival, March 8-10. Min. Alex Eckford will be the speaker at 3 p.m., Sunday; Min. Anthony Robinson will be the speaker at 7 p.m., Monday and Pastor Rendale Hill will be the speaker at 7 p.m., Tuesday. Questions: call 662-844-0394.

