Union Prospect will host a Spring Revival, March 8-10. Min. Alex Eckford will be the speaker at 3 p.m., Sunday; Min. Anthony Robinson will be the speaker at 7 p.m., Monday and Pastor Rendale Hill will be the speaker at 7 p.m., Tuesday. Questions: call 662-844-0394.
Union Prospect Spring Revival set for March 8-10
Tags
David Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- VIP Cinema Seating files for bankruptcy
- Ingomar strikes early, defeats Myrtle
- Stories sought on Coach Ben Jones' time in New Albany
- Humane Society to pay tribute to animal advocate
- New members of Pilot Club
- Action Lanes offers fun for all ages
- Clem(entine) the Appalachian cat
- Friends of Library president stepping down
- Boys & Girls Club sets fundraising goal
- Falcons defeat rival Eagles, advance in 1A playoffs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.