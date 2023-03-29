BLUE SPRINGS — Wesley Black, 36, of Saltillo faces drug charges after a traffic stop Tuesday evening led to discovery of meth and fentanyl in his vehicle, Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said this week.
Black is charged with one count of possession with intent of two grams or more or 10 dosage units or more of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, believed to be meth and fentanyl.
Black was booked into the Union County Jail at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. No bond had been set on him as of Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Black was stopped on Miss. 9 in Blue Springs. He was alone in the Nissan Pathfinder.
Said Sheriff Edwards: “Mr. Black was very nervous and jittery. That led to canine officer Chris Whiteside deploying his canine Caesar.
“The canine did a sniff around the vehicle, and did a passive alert on the driver’s side by sitting down.
“On the frame underneath the vehicle was a magnetic box, and in the box was some type of pills, which will be sent to the State Crime Lab for identification.
“Inside the box was also a meth 8-ball, and about 12 grams of a powder which field-tested positive for fentanyl,” the sheriff said.
Internet sources indicate 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl — which equals one milligram —is nearly certain to stop the breathing of the average human being.
Even half that amount could put many people at death’s door.
Therefore, 12 grams could kill at least 12 people, perhaps more, depending on several factors, including if the person is a new user or hasn’t used recently, and the potency of the drug.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.