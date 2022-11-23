UNITE has something of an identity problem.
Some people confuse it with the United Way. Some confuse it with the CREATE Foundation – which is closer to the truth. But far too many people are not aware of it at all.
UNITE stands for “Union County Initiative To Excel.”
It is indeed the Union County affiliate of the CREATE Foundation and has given nearly a half million dollars to local non-profits and other community civic, health, educational, service and cultural initiatives.
Despite its benefit to the community, many are still not aware of it.
UNITE was established in 2000 and provides an avenue for individuals, families, organizations and corporations to make tax deductible donations which are administered by CREATE Foundation.
“Contributions remain in an endowment and earned income is returned to the community in the form of grants to improve the quality of life for all residents of Union County,” UNITE Director Collett Cross said. “UNITE offers Union County residents the opportunity to provide funds for worthwhile community initiatives involving the arts, the environment, community development, education, human services and historical preservation. Also, it provides a flexible means for charitable giving, and for permanent endowments to address community challenges and opportunities for generations to come.”
The first gift was given to UNITE in January 2002. In 2005, the Stephens family pledged their support by matching every dollar raised, two for one. Many individuals expressed a desire to give back to their community and through contributions and pledges, UNITE met its goal to raise $200,000. CREATE Foundation then granted an additional $100,000 to the endowment fund.
Approximately $770,000 has been contributed to UNITE since 2002. Tax-deductible contributions to UNITE from individuals, businesses, agencies, and organizations support the grant program.
“UNITE has awarded more than $445,000 to non-profit organizations in our community. Based on the percentage of grant disbursements to money raised locally, UNITE is ranked number one among all of the CREATE affiliates,” Cross said.
UNITE is governed by a 15-member Board of Directors who are dedicated to building the foundation so that additional funds will always be available. Emphasis is placed on increasing unrestricted funds and in educating the public on ways to make gifts for designated areas of special interest.
Board members are Mike kirk, President, Cathy Garrett, Vice-President, Bo Collins, Elizabeth Coombs, Gary Cooper, Lee Henson, Moises Lemus, Dale Manning, Phil Morris, Carol Riddell, Bo Robbins, Steve Robbins, Anne Shirley, Billye Jean Stroud, and Travis Wiseman. Anne Stephens is an emeritus board member who has served on the board since the establishment of UNITE.
UNITE is accepting applications for the 2023 grant award cycle. Grants are awarded annually to non-profit organizations that use funds to improve the quality of life for residents of Union County.
“UNITE initiated the grant program in 2003 by awarding $6,000 to 14 organizations. Since 2003 $445,254.21 has been returned to the community through 280 grants awarded to approximately 40 non-profit organizations,” Cross said.
In 2022, $33,004.89 was awarded to the following 12 organizations: Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Mississippi, First Choice for Women, New Albany Community Development, New Albany Main Street, New Haven Center for Special Needs Adults, Pilot Club of New Albany, Tallahatchie Arts Council, Union County Good Samaritan, Union County Heritage Museum, Union County Library System, Union County Literacy Council, and Union County Master Gardeners.
“The diverse range of recipients have utilized funds to supply food and utility assistance to hundreds of individuals in need, enhance cultural opportunities in the community, aid in disaster relief, preserve the history of the community, provide a safe place for children after school and during the summer, and many other needful and worthwhile projects,” Cross said.
Applications may be requested by calling or texting UNITE Executive Director at 662-316-0808 or emailing <collettbcross@gmail.com>. Applications are due Monday, Dec. 5. Grants will be awarded Spring, 2023.
The next UNITE fund-raiser is this week, but puts little demand on those who want to contribute.
The second Gobble Gala will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. The phantom event originated when the pandemic prohibited individuals from gathering in groups. The UNITE Board of Directors knew the needs of non-profit organizations would be greater than ever and decided to offer donors a unique way to participate in fundraising.
“Donors are invited to NOT Attend the Gobble Gala of your imagination fundraising non-event,” Cross said. Promoted as the most comfortable fundraiser you will not ever attend it allows individuals to show support for the Union County New Albany Initiative to Excel. “Donations of any amount are welcomed and appreciated,” Cross continued. “However, some amounts are suggested since donors are asked NOT to miss the Egg Bowl, NOT asked to dress up, NOT to leave the comforts of their own home, or NOT to drive after dark unless it’s a ballgame!”
The clever fundraiser garnered support from UNITE’s established donor base and attracted several first-time donors in 2021. A goal of $50,000 has been set for the 2022 Gobble Gala. Donations may be mailed to Gobble Gala, P O Box 125, New Albany.
One of the entities benefitting from UNITE is the New Albany Boys and Girls Club.
The club has received 21 grants from UNITE. The grants have primarily been used to sustain the operating budget for the program which provides a safe and caring environment for youths to attend in its after-school and summer programs.
Zell Long, Chief Professional Officer, Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Mississippi acknowledges support from UNITE by saying, “Boys & Girls Clubs of North MS-New Albany Club appreciates so much the financial support received from UNITE over the years. It has provided assistance with operational costs; helping to provide caring professionals to inspire and enable the youth served to become productive, responsible and caring citizens. We are grateful to be a partner."
Unit Director Marquel Connor has said UNITE funds help “Club members have another chance to learn, grow and obtain success at education by way of good character and leadership, healthy lifestyles and academic success."
The Union County Master Gardeners are another group that receives grants.
They have been receiving grants since 2010. Most of their grants have sponsored events to bring visitors and guests to New Albany. UCMG President Martha Cook reported the 2021 UNITE grant provided funds to host a Day of Education which attracted guests from eight counties in Mississippi. Longtime UCMG member Brenda Robertson added, “UNITE grants have allowed Master Gardeners to have Home and Garden Shows which brought locals as well as out of town people near and far to shop with the vendors, eat in our restaurants, listen to great speakers as well as check out what New Albany has to offer. It took a lot of work and money for these shows and we certainly could not have done it without the grant as well as help from local merchants.”
The 2022 grant provided fund to establish a garden at the Union County Extension Office in memory of fellow Master Gardener Denise Pugh who was instrumental in established the Union County Master Gardeners.
The Pilot Club of New Albany is another long-time recipient.
They utilize UNITE grant funds to provide peace of mind to families who have individuals who are prone to wandering. The club partnering with Project Lifesaver, a premier search and rescue program operated internationally by public safety agencies, provides tracking bracelets. The primary mission of Project Lifesaver is to provide timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children with the propensity to wander due to a cognitive condition. The bracelets are provided and no cost to the family and are available through the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
New Haven Center for Special Needs Adults has been receiving UNITE grants since 2003. Recent grant funds have been applied toward the purchase of land and construction of a 2,500 sq. ft. addition to the building. Currently, approximately 30 special needs adults experience a variety of activities to enrich their lives, enjoy the company of a peer group, learn life skills, and work toward greater independence through lifelong learning geared to individual needs.
UNITE funds provide additional assistance to Union County Good Samaritans to purchase food, assist with rent and utility bills for qualifying individuals. Good Samaritans has received 20 UNITE grants since 2003.
Jill Smith has been writing grant applications for the Union County Heritage Museum to UNITE for about 20 years. “In those early days we received funding for a laptop, scanners, a projector, a copier, a vacuum cleaner and a beautiful lectern and microphone system and more - the things that we need to implement our programming. We also have received funding for signage, UNITE has supported our annual programming as a Community Partner. Through that program we work with youth, older adults as well as programs for those with special needs. I can't say enough about the help that UNITE has given the museum. The programming we do in our community makes the quality of life better, and we owe a lot of that to the support of UNITE. Thank you!”
New Albany Main Street received its first grant in 2007. Assistant Main Street Director Tracy Vainisi describes how UNITE impacts our community by saying, “UNITE grants help keep the Union County area safe, healthy, and vibrant. The New Albany Main Street mission statement is to promote social, physical, and economic aspects of our community to make our town a better place to work, live, and play. UNITE has helped New Albany Main Street to create a safe and welcoming environment at our city's community center. In the past two years, because of UNITE funding, we have been able to purchase items which have helped increase revenue through rentals and created a lively setting for senior citizens to gather for activities, exercise, and education.”
Union County Library System Director Sissy Bullock is quick to express gratitude for the 17 UNITE grants awarded to the library system. “We are so thankful for the opportunities that UNITE has given us through grant funding;,” she said. “We have purchased many books with grant monies from UNITE, and we also are able to use these funds for programming for children and adults. We recently were able to purchase a commercial ice-maker that helps everyone when we host events for the public on the plaza and in our conference room.”
Union County Literacy Council Director Suzanne Still underscores the importance of UNITE funding with the following statement. “Other than contributions from the City of New Albany and Union County Board of Supervisors the UNITE grant was the only outside funding source we received. We are very grateful. With the monies we received last year, we were able to buy several new teaching sources, a new series reading instruction for our adult learners and update our existing computer system. As a matter a fact, we have joined the cutting-edge technology of the 21st century! We are reaching new groups of students while maintaining our former base of students. We tutor at New Haven for adult learners, a pilot group of Hispanic ladies in connection with Glenfield Methodist Church afternoon tutoring program, and of course our students who are referred to us. We tutor individuals from late teens to late sixties. We are a growing organization and I am so very proud to be a part of it!”
“Last year, the UNITE grant awarded to First Choice Center for Women was used for the revitalization, facilitation, and promotion of our Post Abortion Support/Recovery Program,” Executive Director Sara Bell said. “So many women struggle with a past abortion, so the goal of our Post Abortion Program is to minister to women in their unique stage of post abortion grief in order to assist with healthy coping strategies and help move them toward healing mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. It is completely confidential and is customized to each woman’s individual needs.”
UNITE Board member Billye Jean Stroud and Director of Community Development and Main Street, best sums up the overall value of UNITE to New Albany and Union County. “The only way to ever ensure the long-term success of any community is for the community itself to decide it wants to be successful in making a difference. UNITE is a catalyst that helps a community be the best it can be through empowering people not only with knowledge but with financial support in helping them realize their full potential as citizens and as a community. UNITE is invaluable to Union County and New Albany with this mission.”
The UNITE Foundation certainly welcomes donations at any time, but notes that giving through estates, memorials, honoraria or end-of-year are also ways to help.
A contribution to UNITE is a perpetual gift that stays in Union County. Contributions may be mailed to P. O. Box 125, New Albany.
Gifts and bequests will provide funds for many worthwhile community projects, which will continue to enrich the lives of those who live in Union County.
