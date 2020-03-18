UNITE logo

The Union County/New Albany Initiative to Excel (UNITE) organization has postponed its annual fundraising dinner.

The dinner was scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 26 at First United Methodist Church in New Albany with Larry Kirk scheduled to be the speaker.

According to Collette Cross, executive director for UNITE, the organization's board of directors decided to postpone the dinner due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"The board decided to postpone the event for now," Cross said. "A decision will be made on when to reschedule the dinner at the board's May 18 meeting."

An affiliate of the CREATE Foundation, UNITE holds the dinner annually to award grants to local non-profit organizations. Groups that have received grants in UNITE's 18 years of operation include the following:

American Red Cross

Boys & Girls Club of New Albany

Excel by 5 Early Childhood Education

East Union Attendance Center

First Choice of Union County

Good Samaritan Center

Helping Hands of Union County

Ingomar School

Junior Auxiliary of New Albany

Parkgate Pregnancy Center

Leadership Union County

Lighthouse Enrichment Center

Magnolia Civic Center

Myrtle Library

Keep New Albany/Union County Beautiful

New Albany City Beautification

New Albany Garden Club

New Albany Main Street Association

New Albany Symphony League

New Haven Center for Special Needs Adults

Northeast Mississippi Community College

Park  Along the River

Rainbow Learning Center

Tallahatchie Riverfest / UCDA

Tallahatchie River Players

Union County Habitat for Humanity

Union County Heritage Museum & Historical Society

Union County Library

Union County Literacy Council

Union County Master Gardeners

Union County Lighthouse Enrichment Center

New Albany Sportsplex Facility

Agape Health Services, Inc.

BNA Park

Community Tennis Association

Pilot Club of New Albany

Magnolia Recreation and Resource Center

UNITE also typically recognizes someone from the community with a Volunteer of the Year award.

david.johnson@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus