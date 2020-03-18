The Union County/New Albany Initiative to Excel (UNITE) organization has postponed its annual fundraising dinner.
The dinner was scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 26 at First United Methodist Church in New Albany with Larry Kirk scheduled to be the speaker.
According to Collette Cross, executive director for UNITE, the organization's board of directors decided to postpone the dinner due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
"The board decided to postpone the event for now," Cross said. "A decision will be made on when to reschedule the dinner at the board's May 18 meeting."
An affiliate of the CREATE Foundation, UNITE holds the dinner annually to award grants to local non-profit organizations. Groups that have received grants in UNITE's 18 years of operation include the following:
American Red Cross
Boys & Girls Club of New Albany
Excel by 5 Early Childhood Education
East Union Attendance Center
First Choice of Union County
Good Samaritan Center
Helping Hands of Union County
Ingomar School
Junior Auxiliary of New Albany
Parkgate Pregnancy Center
Leadership Union County
Lighthouse Enrichment Center
Magnolia Civic Center
Myrtle Library
Keep New Albany/Union County Beautiful
New Albany City Beautification
New Albany Garden Club
New Albany Main Street Association
New Albany Symphony League
New Haven Center for Special Needs Adults
Northeast Mississippi Community College
Park Along the River
Rainbow Learning Center
Tallahatchie Riverfest / UCDA
Tallahatchie River Players
Union County Habitat for Humanity
Union County Heritage Museum & Historical Society
Union County Library
Union County Literacy Council
Union County Master Gardeners
Union County Lighthouse Enrichment Center
New Albany Sportsplex Facility
Agape Health Services, Inc.
BNA Park
Community Tennis Association
Pilot Club of New Albany
Magnolia Recreation and Resource Center
UNITE also typically recognizes someone from the community with a Volunteer of the Year award.