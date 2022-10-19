More than 1,000 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in August 2022. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Law, Pharmacy, Journalism and New Media, Engineering, Education, Business Administration, Applied Sciences and Patterson School of Accountancy.
Several New Albany students were among the graduates. They include:
Christopher Traylor received a Bachelor of Music from the College of Liberal Arts.
James McKinney received a Master of Accountancy and Data Analytics from the Graduate School.
Mason Armstrong received a Bachelor of Accountancy from the Patterson School of Accountancy.
Malek Hardin received a Bachelor of Accountancy from the Patterson School of Accountancy.
Dean Garrett received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the School of Applied Sciences.
Preston Moore received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Mary Robbins received a B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the School of Pharmacy.
"Congratulations to our August 2022 class of graduates who are distinguished by outstanding achievements," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can't wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their fullest potential."
August 2022 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 2022 Commencement exercises, which were held May 4-8. Morning convocation was held on Saturday, May 7 in the Grove.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&