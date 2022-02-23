The University of Mississippi announced students named to Fall 2021 Honor Roll lists.
The following local students were named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00:
Ellie Fitts, Sarah Harris, Maggie Scott, Madilyn Morris, Andrew Darling, Brittany Little, Jonathan Pegues, Mary Shaw, Madison Cotten, Vivian Vainisi, Spencer High, Carley Horn, Sarah Hajeh Clifton, Keri Potts, Mary McClellan and Boaz Drain,
The following local students were named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74:
Margaret Creekmore, Jarred Ligon, William Reid, Elliott Floyd, Laura Petteway, Ahlaeya Judon, Robert Mason, Taylor Browning, Aniston McClellan, Justin Gary, Catina Carter and Mary Fuller.
