The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2022 Honor Roll lists, including the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

New Albany students who achieved that honor include:

Caleb Yates, majoring in General Business

Noah Watts, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders

Vivian Vainisi, majoring in Geology

Maggie Scott, majoring in Chemistry

Molly Scott, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders

Keri Potts, majoring in Elementary Education

Laura Petteway, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications

Jonathan Pegues, majoring in Accountancy

Madilyn Morris, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders

Joshua Montgomery, majoring in Computer Science

Robert Mason, majoring in History

Brittany Little, majoring in Elementary Education

Jarred Ligon, majoring in Accountancy

Ahlaeya Judon, majoring in Health and Physical Education

Carley Horn, majoring in Elementary Education

Hannah Harris, majoring in Accountancy

Sarah Harris, majoring in International Studies

Lindsay Hall, majoring in Elementary Education

Sarah Hajeh Clifton, majoring in Elementary Education

Justin Gary, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications

Mary Fuller, majoring in Elementary Education

Madison Cotten, majoring in Exercise Science

Taylor Browning, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications

"The remarkable students achieving Chancellor's Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition."

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Recognized among the nation's most beautiful, Ole Miss' main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely acknowledged as one of the country's best college towns.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus