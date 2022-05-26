The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2022 Honor Roll lists, including the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
New Albany students who achieved that honor include:
Caleb Yates, majoring in General Business
Noah Watts, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders
Vivian Vainisi, majoring in Geology
Maggie Scott, majoring in Chemistry
Molly Scott, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders
Keri Potts, majoring in Elementary Education
Laura Petteway, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications
Jonathan Pegues, majoring in Accountancy
Madilyn Morris, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders
Joshua Montgomery, majoring in Computer Science
Robert Mason, majoring in History
Brittany Little, majoring in Elementary Education
Jarred Ligon, majoring in Accountancy
Ahlaeya Judon, majoring in Health and Physical Education
Carley Horn, majoring in Elementary Education
Hannah Harris, majoring in Accountancy
Sarah Harris, majoring in International Studies
Lindsay Hall, majoring in Elementary Education
Sarah Hajeh Clifton, majoring in Elementary Education
Justin Gary, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications
Mary Fuller, majoring in Elementary Education
Madison Cotten, majoring in Exercise Science
Taylor Browning, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications
"The remarkable students achieving Chancellor's Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition."
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
