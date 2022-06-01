The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2022 Honor Roll lists, including the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
Several students from New Albany who achieved this honor include:
Ellen Clark, majoring in English, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll.
Margaret Creekmore, majoring in History, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll.
Andrew Darling, majoring in Music, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll.
Boaz Drain, majoring in Computer Science, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll.
Spencer High, majoring in Electrical Engineering, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll.
Aniston McClellan, majoring in Multi-Disciplinary Studies, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll.
Rachel McDonald, majoring in Criminal Justice, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll.
Cecelia Pullman, majoring in Anthropology, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll.
Carrie Rakestraw, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll.
William Reid, majoring in Chinese, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll.
Amanda Scales, majoring in Management, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll.
Mary Shaw, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll.
Kimberly Valadez, majoring in Psychology, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll.
Marquita Young, majoring in Multi-Disciplinary Studies, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
