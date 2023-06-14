The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor's Honor Roll. The following New Albany students made the list:
Jodi Aaron, majoring in Social Work.
Ethan Blair, majoring in Biochemistry.
Catina Carter, majoring in Social Work.
Madison Cotten, majoring in Exercise Science.
Andrew Darling, majoring in Music.
Josh Duley, majoring in Biomedical Engineering.
Mary Fuller, majoring in Elementary Education.
Ayleen Gonzales, majoring in Criminal Justice.
Lindsay Hall, majoring in Elementary Education.
Thomas Hemby, majoring in Psychology.
Ahlaeya Judon, majoring in Health and Physical Education.
Andrew Kelly, majoring in Music.
Caydence Maudlin, majoring in Elementary Education.
Keragen McCullough, majoring in Elementary Education.
Joshua Montgomery, majoring in Computer Science.
Madilyn Morris, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders.
Jonathan Pegues, majoring in Accountancy.
Cailyn Rape, majoring in Elementary Education.
William Reid, majoring in Chinese.
Maggie Scott, majoring in Chemistry.
Molly Scott, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders.
Mary Shaw, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders.
Jaden Turner, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders.
Noah Watts, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders.
The Chancellor's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
"The remarkable students achieving Chancellor's Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition."
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
