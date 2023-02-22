More than 600 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in December 2022. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Law, Pharmacy, Journalism and New Media, Engineering, Education, Business Administration, Applied Sciences and Patterson School of Accountancy.
New Albany graduates include:
Ellen Clark, who majored in English and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of Liberal Arts, is one of those graduates.
Marquita Young, who majored in Multi-Disciplinary Studies and received a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies degree from the General Studies, is one of those graduates.
Leslie Gaines, who majored in Educational Leadership and received a Specialist in Education degree from the Graduate School, is one of those graduates.
Ketera McGee, who majored in Management and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the School of Business Administration, is one of those graduates.
Jonathan Lewellen, who majored in Civil Engineering and received a B.S. in Civil Engineering degree from the School of Engineering, is one of those graduates.
Heather Gammel, who majored in Juris Doctor Law and received a Juris Doctor degree from the School of Law, is one of those graduates.
"Congratulations to our December 2022 graduates who are distinguished by their dedication to academic success," said UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "They accomplished so much during their years at the university. I applaud them and can't wait to see all the ways they will continue building their legacies that began here."
December 2022 graduates are invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 2023 Commencement exercises, which will be held May 10-14. Morning Convocation will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 8 a.m. in the Grove. In the case of inclement weather, Morning Convocation will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
For additional details and a complete 2023 Commencement schedule, visit the university's Commencement website.
