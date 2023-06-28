More than 3,100 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2023. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.
Local graduates include:
Ethan Blair, who majored in Biochemistry
Jack Durrett, who majored in Biological Science
William Reid, who majored in Chinese
Kimberly Valadez, who majored in Psychology
Alex Ball, who majored in University Studies
Lauren Hamilton, who majored in Communication Sciences/Disorders
Cal McGehee, who majored in Anthropology
Grayson Spencer, who majored in Educational Leadership K-12
Hannah Harris, who majored in Accountancy
Elliott Floyd, who majored in Criminal Justice
Austin Graham, who majored in Exercise Science
Madilyn Morris, who majored in Communication Sciences/Disorders
Molly Scott, who majored in Communication Sciences/Disorders
Trenton Bradley, who majored in Marketing
Brandi Giroux, who majored in General Business
Dayton Hall, who majored in General Business
Robert Richardson, who majored in General Business
Mary Fuller, who majored in Elementary Education
Ahlaeya Judon, who majored in Health and Physical Education
Garrett Meggs, who majored in Pharm.D. - Pharm. Prct. Track
"Our May 2023 class of graduates are distinguished by incredible achievements, character and resilience," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can't wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their full potential on their paths to a bright future."
May 2023 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi's 170th Commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools May 10-14. The university-wide morning convocation took place on Saturday, May 13 in the Grove, with UM alumna Stephanie Hickman, president and CEO of Trice Construction Co., giving the keynote address.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&