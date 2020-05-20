The University of Mississippi celebrated more than 5,400 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2020 during a live, virtual celebratory event on May 9, 2020. The following local students were candidates for graduation:
Isaac Jafet Estrada, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Estrada is a Biological Science major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Armonti Tichelle Johnson, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Social Work degree. Johnson is a Social Work major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Henson Wynn Floyd, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Floyd is a Political Science major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Caryn Margaret Gillean, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Gillean is a English major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Katherine Ann Davis, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Davis is a Public Policy Leadership major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Heather Renea Gammel, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Gammel is a English major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Skyler Shane Crane, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science degree. Crane is a Chemistry major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Laura Suzanne Creekmore, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Creekmore is a English major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Thomas Hunter Mason, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. Mason is a Special Education major in the School of Education.
Elisabeth Hart Pepper Martin, of New Albany is a candidate for a Juris Doctor degree. Martin is a Juris Doctor Law major in the School of Law.
Jerry Lane Killough, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree. Killough is a Criminal Justice major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Elleigh Grace Hall, of New Albany is a candidate for a Master of Science degree. Hall is a Communication Sciences/Disorders major in the Graduate School.
Samuel Wicker Morris, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree. Morris is a Criminal Justice major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Tayler Kierstyn McKenzie, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science degree. McKenzie is a Exercise Science major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Leeta Ann Prater, of New Albany is a candidate for a B.S. in Chemical Engineering degree. Prater is a Chemical Engineering major in the School of Engineering.
Tristan Omar Estrada, of New Albany is a candidate for a Master of Accountancy and Data Analytics degree. Estrada is a Master of Accy. & Data Analytics major in the Graduate School.
Bryce Grayson Collins, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Accountancy degree. Collins is a Accountancy major in the Patterson School of Accountancy.
Srijana Panta, of New Albany is a candidate for a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering degree. Panta is a Mechanical Engineering major in the School of Engineering.
Guy Barrett Freeman III, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Accountancy degree. Freeman III is a Accountancy major in the Patterson School of Accountancy.
Seth William DeVaughn, of New Albany is a candidate for a B.S. in Chemical Engineering degree. DeVaughn is a Chemical Engineering major in the School of Engineering.
Samuel Charles Hickey, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Hickey is a Managerial Finance major in the School of Business Administration.
Savannah Rose Jumper, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Jumper is a Marketing and Commun. Strategy major in the School of Business Administration.
Cassie Grace Thompson, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. Thompson is a Elementary Education major in the School of Education.
Levi Lamar Bramlett, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Bramlett is a Management major in the School of Business Administration.
Laura Karolyn Hogue, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. Hogue is a Elementary Education major in the School of Education.
Rush Sanders Butler, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Butler is a Biological Science major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Samantha Brooke Campbell, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Campbell is a Art major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Cody Michael Carson, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Carson is a Psychology major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Dustin Lee Denley, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Denley is a English major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Meghan Michelle Van, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Van is a Biological Science major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Brock Anthony Yates, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of General Studies degree. Yates is a Multi-Disciplinary Studies major in the General Studies.
Lasaudia Leqwan Lovelace, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of University Studies degree. Lovelace is a University Studies major in the General Studies.
Blake Andrew Beadles, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree. Beadles is a Criminal Justice major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Alexander Cash Bryant, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree. Bryant is a Criminal Justice major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Carley A. Forester, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. Forester is a English Education major in the School of Education.
Taylor Rainer Martin, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Martin is a Physics major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Kristen Blair Olson, of New Albany is a candidate for a Master of Social Work degree. Olson is a Social Work major in the Graduate School.
Garrett Aldon Meggs, of New Albany is a candidate for a B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences degree. Meggs is a Pharmaceutical Sciences major in the School of Pharmacy.
Hannah Marie Humphreys, of New Albany is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science degree. Humphreys is a Integrated Marketing Comm major in the School of Journalism and New Media.
"While we aren't able to gather in the Grove and at other beautiful venues on our campus right now for traditional pomp and circumstance, we could not let our originally scheduled Commencement day pass without recognizing the incredible achievements, character and spirit of this class of graduates," said Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce.
UM leaders continue to evaluate plans to hold an in-person Commencement ceremony at a later date.
"The university remains committed to doing all it can to honor our graduates in person when it is safe for us to come together as a university community," Boyce said.
As part of the virtual celebration, students - including December 2019 graduates, and May and August 2020 candidates for graduation - received an official cap and tassel from the university, along with other celebratory items.
