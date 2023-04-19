A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
A bizarre set of circumstances early Sunday led to a potentially explosive gas fire and knocked power out for the north part of town.
The incident occurred in front of a residence behind the former Producers’ Compress near where Cleveland Street joins Summer and Collins.
Light, Gas and Water Manager Bill Mattox said the problem began when a cable clamp on a three-phase high-voltage power line failed, possibly due to metal fatigue or wind.
Whatever the cause, the “hot” line fell to the ground and began sparking and jumping around, as power lines sometimes do.
“There was a chain-link fence under or near the line and the line got on the fence, electrifying it,” Mattox said.
The current went from the fence to the post and into the ground but, apparently unknown to anyone, the fence had been constructed right above a three-inch steel natural gas main.
“So, this led to arcing with the gas line that burned a dime-size hole in the line,” he said. A blowout resulted with the gas igniting due to the arcing.
“It blew one of the main breakers at the substation, knocking out power,” he continued, and at the site there was what looked like “hell coming out of the ground.”
Responding crews could have simply cut off the gas line, but did not want to do that. “It would have meant having to re-light every pilot light in that part of town,” he said.
Instead, workers used an excavator to dig out around the still-blazing pipeline, extinguished the fire at the last second and crews immediately clamped a sleeve around the pinkie-sized hole.
Once the fire was out, crews still had to make repairs to the high-voltage line, which meant power needed to be interrupted a couple of more times.
Most of the power was back on by 6:30 and no one was reported injured in dealing with the blaze.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
