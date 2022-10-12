The Town of Blue Springs will hold its annual Blue Springs Day on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event, which will take place in downtown Blue Springs, will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, as well as the park lights and decorations for Christmas. It will be kicked off with a 5K run on Magnolia Way at 7:30, with sign-in being at 7. Registration for the run is $25 and includes a T-shirt. Overall 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will be awarded and runners can register at runsignup.com.
Mayor Rita Gentry says that she is very excited about this year’s event and is impressed with how hard the aldermen and alderwomen have worked to make it happen and continues to reiterate, “This board and the way that they all work so well together has taken a tremendous burden off of me, and I am happy that we have all come together for a common goal to make this festival what it is.”
Kids' activities hosted by Girl Scout Troop #20200 will take place at the Toyota-Blue Springs Water Garden and Education Park and will include pumpkin painting, face painting, as well as games and prizes. Donations of broken or unwanted crayons will be accepted for The Crayon Initiative, an organization that provides free crayons for children in the hospital. More information can be found at thecrayoninitiative.com
The festival will feature live music, and a chili cook-off will take place beginning at 11 a.m. People’s Choice and Judges Choice Awards will be given at 1 p.m. for the cool-off. A bake sale will be held beside Town Hall and donations for it can be dropped off at Town Hall by 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. Food will be available from local vendors such as Mike’s BBQ, Blue Springs Baptist Church, and Blue Springs Grocery, and various craft vendors are expected to be set up. An Emergency Vehicle Expo that will feature emergency response vehicles from Union County police, fire, and ambulance services will be on display at Blue Springs Baptist Church. There will be shuttle service provided to the park and church. There will be T-shirts for purchase, as well as farmer’s market items. Several items will be up for silent auction, and chances are being sold for two recliners and an entertainment center. Chances are $2 each or six for $10. You do not have to be present at the time of the drawings for the items to win, and the drawings will be staggered out during the day. Chances are available now at Town Hall.
Vendor applications are still being accepted for the event. Vendor applications may be obtained by calling Town Hall at (662) 538-9842 or Alderwoman Rhonda Horton at (662) 322-6434. There is no charge for vendors, but donations are appreciated. For further questions about Blue Springs Day, you can email townofbluespringsms@gmail.com or keep up with current happenings on their Facebook page.
