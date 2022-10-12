The Town of Blue Springs will hold its annual Blue Springs Day on Saturday, Oct. 15.  The event, which will take place in downtown Blue Springs, will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, as well as the park lights and decorations for Christmas. It will be kicked off with a 5K run on Magnolia Way at 7:30, with sign-in being at 7. Registration for the run is $25 and includes a T-shirt. Overall 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will be awarded and runners can register at runsignup.com.

