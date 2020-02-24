February 27

BASKETBALL

(G) Ingomar vs Baldwyn at ICC - 5:30

(B) Ingomar vs Coffeeville at ICC - 8:30

MHSAA 1A Basketball Playoffs 

BASEBALL 

Booneville at East Union 

SOFTBALL

Mantachie at Myrtle

West Union at Tupelo

February 28

BASEBALL

Houston at New Albany

Myrtle at Walnut

West Union at North Pontotoc

SOFTBALL

Pontotoc at New Albany

West Union at Mooreville 

February 29 

BASEBALL 

Ripley at East Union

Senatobia at New Albany

SOFTBALL

New Albany at Horn Lake

March 2

BASEBALL 

New Albany vs Pontotoc (Pontotoc tournament)

East Union vs TCPS (Pontotoc tournament)

March 3

BASEBALL 

Myrtle at Vardaman

West Union vs Mooreville (Amory tournament)

West Union vs Tupelo (Amory tournament)

SOFTBALL

New Albany at Walnut

Booneville at East Union 

H.W. Byers at West Union

dennis.clayton@journalinc.com

Twitter@denclayton

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus