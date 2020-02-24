February 27
BASKETBALL
(G) Ingomar vs Baldwyn at ICC - 5:30
(B) Ingomar vs Coffeeville at ICC - 8:30
MHSAA 1A Basketball Playoffs
BASEBALL
Booneville at East Union
SOFTBALL
Mantachie at Myrtle
West Union at Tupelo
February 28
BASEBALL
Houston at New Albany
Myrtle at Walnut
West Union at North Pontotoc
SOFTBALL
Pontotoc at New Albany
West Union at Mooreville
February 29
BASEBALL
Ripley at East Union
Senatobia at New Albany
SOFTBALL
New Albany at Horn Lake
March 2
BASEBALL
New Albany vs Pontotoc (Pontotoc tournament)
East Union vs TCPS (Pontotoc tournament)
March 3
BASEBALL
Myrtle at Vardaman
West Union vs Mooreville (Amory tournament)
West Union vs Tupelo (Amory tournament)
SOFTBALL
New Albany at Walnut
Booneville at East Union
H.W. Byers at West Union