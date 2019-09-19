Thursday, September 26

Volleyball

Ripley at New Albany

East Union at HW Byers

West Union at Ingomar

Friday, September 27

Football

Amory at New Albany

East Union at Hatley

Myrtle at Biggersville

Saturday, September 28

Cross Country

North Mississippi Challenge at Blue Mountain College (East Union, Ingomar, New Albany, Myrtle)

Monday, September 30

Football

Ripley at New Albany (7th, 8th Grade and JV)

New Albany at Corinth (9th Grade)

Tuesday, October 1

Volleyball

New Albany at North Pontotoc

East Union at West Union

Myrtle at Ingomar

dennis.clayton@journalinc.com

Twitter@denclayton

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus