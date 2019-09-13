Thursday, September 19

Volleyball

East Union at Potts Camp

Ingomar at Hickory Flat

Falkner at Myrtle

Cross Country

Union County Championships (at Blue Mountain College)

Friday, September 20

Football

Mooreville at New Albany (Homecoming)

East Webster at East Union

Myrtle at Walnut

Saturday, September 21

Cross Country

Saltillo Invitational (Ingomar, Myrtle, New Albany)

Monday, September 23

Football

New Albany at South Pontotoc (Seventh, eighth and JV teams)

Grenada at New Albany (Ninth grade team)

Tuesday, September 24

Volleyball

New Albany at Lafayette

Holly Springs at East Union 

HW Byers at Ingomar

Pine Grove at Myrtle

dennis.clayton@journalinc.com

Twitter@denclayton

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus