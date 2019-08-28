Week of September 5-10
Thursday, September 5
Volleyball
New Albany at Ripley
East Union at Pine Grove
Ingomar at Walnut
Myrtle at Falkner
Swimming
Ingomar at Starkville Meet
Friday, September 6
Football
Pontotoc at New Albany
Ashland at East Union
Marshall Academy at Myrtle
Monday, September 9
Football
East Union at New Albany (Junior High and 9th grade)
New Albany at Saltillo (Junior Varsity)
Tuesday, September 10
Volleyball
New Albany at Center Hill
Hickory Flat at East Union
Ingomar at Potts Camp
Myrtle at West Union