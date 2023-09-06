More information is available concerning a woman who was injured about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, when she was struck by a vehicle while jogging on the Tanglefoot Trail at the Carter Avenue crossover under I-22.
She was identified as Angela Johnson, 47, of Blue Mountain, by Detrick Johnson who said he is her husband.
He said she suffered from a fractured pelvis in several places as well as bruising and abrasions and underwent surgery this past Friday.
“She is talking, still at The Med in Memphis,” he said, and probably won’t be able to put weight on one leg for about 10 weeks.
Johnson, who is pastor of Flatwood Grove church, said his wife actually works at the University of Memphis but tries to run on the Tanglefoot Trail a couple of times a week.
Although it will take time, she is expected to recover.
The accident occurred as a vehicle exited the Carter Avenue off ramp. The vehicle driver remained at the scene.
Fire Department, ambulance and EMS personnel helped load her aboard an ambulance. She was conscious and alert when she was transported to the helipad at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, then flown to The Med in Memphis, Chief Police Chris Robertson said.
The intersection has been the site of several accidents, mostly involving vehicles only, but Mayor Tim Kent said city officials will probably install some flashing yellow lights to alert runners and motorists in addition to the various stop and yield signs already there.
