Due to the winter storms that passed throughout most of Mississippi, nearly all of the round one games were postponed. The revised schedule now has first round gmaes being played on Monday (girls) and Tuesday (boys). Round two will immediately follow with girls playing on Wednesday and boys on Thursday. That will be followed by round three contest on Friday (girls) and Saturday (boys). Here are the pairings for Gazette area teams with planned game times. 

Monday, February 22

1A Girls 

6:00 - TCPS at Myrtle

6:00 - Wheeler at West Union

6:00 - Ashland at Ingomar

2A Girls 

6:00 - East Union at Madison St. Joe

4A Girls 

6:00 - New Albany at Louisville

Tuesday, February 23 

1A Boys 

6:00 - Baldwyn at Myrtle

6:00 - West Union at Smithville

7:00 - Hickory Flat at Ingomar

4A Boys 

6:00 - Louisville at New Albany

