Due to the winter storms that passed throughout most of Mississippi, nearly all of the round one games were postponed. The revised schedule now has first round gmaes being played on Monday (girls) and Tuesday (boys). Round two will immediately follow with girls playing on Wednesday and boys on Thursday. That will be followed by round three contest on Friday (girls) and Saturday (boys). Here are the pairings for Gazette area teams with planned game times.
Monday, February 22
1A Girls
6:00 - TCPS at Myrtle
6:00 - Wheeler at West Union
6:00 - Ashland at Ingomar
2A Girls
6:00 - East Union at Madison St. Joe
4A Girls
6:00 - New Albany at Louisville
Tuesday, February 23
1A Boys
6:00 - Baldwyn at Myrtle
6:00 - West Union at Smithville
7:00 - Hickory Flat at Ingomar
4A Boys
6:00 - Louisville at New Albany