WALNUT - East Union simply did whatever it wanted to on offense to lead to a 42-7 win over Division 1-2A rival Walnut on Thursday. Following a turnover on their first drive of the game, the Urchins put together four touchdown drives in a row to blow past the Wildcats.
“Our execution on offense was really good,” said East Union head coach Kevin Walton. “They were really focused in on doing their job.”
East Union (6-2, 2-0) came away with its first of four turnovers of the night when Sam Murray scooped up the fumble as Walnut (6-2, 0-1) had the ball at the goal line early in the second. Two plays later, Colton Plunk broke free for a 91-yard touchdown run for the 7-0 lead. The Wildcats’ next drive ended with a Collin Stephens interception that turned into a 65-yard pitch-and-catch from Ty Walton to Dejuan Hubbard with 7:50 left in the second quarter.
Walnut’s T.J. Colom was held in check for just 42 yards of offense but was able to house a 70-yard kick return to close the gap to 14-7 but from there the Urchins’ defense stood tall and Walton’s arm did the rest.
Walton tossed another 66-yard touchdown to Hubbard and a 19-yard score to Hayden Roberts to secure the 28-7 lead by halftime.
“We have so many weapons on offense,” the sophomore quarterback said. “Dejuan is showing everyone what he can do. Hayden is too. I think we’ve all grown up and our offense is really coming together.”
The Urchins extended their lead with Walton’s fourth touchdown pass, a 70-yard screen to Roberts. Roberts added two interceptions on defense for his team-leading six takeaways on the year. After his second pick, Plunk raced to the end zone for a 56-yard score with 2:02 left in the third.
Extra points
Turning Point: Following a 70-yard kick return for a score, East Union took back the momentum with a 66-yard strike from Walton to Hubbard.
Point Man: Walton finished the night 10-16, 277 yards and four touchdowns.
Talking Point: “Our running lanes were closing up quick. They had a good scheme and a great game plan.” – Walnut head coach John Meeks
Notes
• Plunk rushed for 201 yards and two scores for the Urchins.
• Walnut was held to 118 yards of offense.
• Walnut travels to Potts Camp next week, while East Union has an open date.