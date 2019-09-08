By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
ELLISTOWN – East Union’s run and shoot offense hit on all cylinders Friday night in a 53-0 win against Ashland.
Sophomore quarterback Ty Walton completed 8 of 11 passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 54 yards and scored one touchdown.
Junior running back/wide receiver Colton Plunk caught two passes for touchdowns of 25 and 26 yards. He also rushed 81 yards and scored on a 40-yard run.
“Colton looked good catching it and running it,” East Union head coach Kevin Walton said. “It’s good to get the ball back in his hands running the football. He can get by people and he’s an easy target to hit.”
Senior receiver DeJuan Hubbard caught a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Freshman running back Connor Timms scored on a 42-yard run, junior Micah Fulgham added a 28-yard TD run and sophomore Hayden Roberts returned a punt 60 yards for a score.
“I don’t think it helped us,” Walton said of his team’s lopsided win. “However, we did get to play a lot of young kids who practice every day. We don’t have enough players to play a JV schedule , so it was good to see those kids benefit from being at practice every day.
“… This game didn’t help us prepare for our next game. We’ve got to have a focused, really good week of practice.”
The Class 2A Urchins (2-1) host 4A Tishomingo County (1-2) this week in another non-division game. The Braves defeated Belmont 17-7 last week for their first victory.
East Union led 27-0 following a lengthy, penalty-filled first quarter. Plunk caught his 24- and 26-yard TD passes, Hubbard added his 10-yard reception, and Micah Fulgham had his 28-yard TD run. The Urchins also had a safety in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Plunk, Roberts and Walton scored on the ground to give the Urchins a 47-0 halftime lead.
Timms added his TD run in the fourth quarter. The second half was played with a running clock.
Ashland (0-3) had 24 yards total offense.