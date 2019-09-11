NEW ALBANY - East Union made the drive over on Highway 348 to New Albany for some middle school football action last Monday and the teams divided up wins. East Union won the seventh grade game 14-0 while New Albany eighth grade won the nightcap 8-0.
East Union's bruising running back Ben Basil gave the young Urchins their first touchdown at the 1:49 mark in the first quarter with his 25-yard TD run. Urchin quarterback Drew Holliman ran it in for the 2-point conversion for the 8-0 lead.
The teams went to half with the Urchins still holding the 8-0 lead.
Basil struck again in the third quarter as he scored on a 35-yard run with 2:00 left in the period. The try for two was unsuccessful and the 14-0 score held up for the final.
New Albany 8, East Union 0 (8th grade)
New Albany and East Union battled through three quarters of scoreless football, but the Bulldogs finally scored in the fourth quarter to win 8-0.
New Albany's Kelin Simpson scored on a 22-yard scamper with 6:17 left in the game for the only score in the contest. He added the try for two and the Bulldogs went home 8-0 winners.
East Union threatened in the first half as they drove inside the New Albany 10 yard line, but the Bulldog defense turned back the threat and held on downs.