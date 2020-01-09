East Union and Myrtle had a split decision on the Urchins home court as the boys game went to East Union 65-55 while Myrtle took the girls game 74-67.
The boys contest swung back and forth in the first three quarters as East Union took the 18-15 lead after a period. However, Myrtle outscored the Urchins 20-12 during the second quarter and the teams went to half with the Hawks leading 35-30.
The third quarter offered the Urchins the opportunity to take an eight point scoring advantage at 18-10 and regain the lead after three periods at 48-45.
East Union closed out the game strong, outscoring the Hawks 17-10 and securing the 65-55 win.
Hayden Roberts was the leading scorer for the Urchins with 15 points. DeJuan Hubbard hit for 12 points while Rett Johnson and Josh Henderson scored 11 each.
Elijah Thompson of Myrtle led all scorers with 17 points and Jaden Taylor finished with 16.
(G) Myrtle 74, East Union 67
Myrtle and East Union girls had a wild contest that saw both teams go on huge scoring sprees and momentum swings, but the Lady Hawks were able to persevere and come away with the 74-67 victory.
Myrtle appeared poised to make it a runaway as they sprinted out to a 24-5 advantage after the first eight minutes. However, East Union dominated the second in the same way as the Lady Hawks did the first as they posted a 29-13 scoring advantage to close the score to 37-34 in favor of Myrtle by the half.
The Lady Urchins kept the scoring advantage in the third quarter by a 15-12 margin and they tied the contest at 49-49 by the end of the third quarter.
Myrtle was finally able to reassert themselves to run off a 25-18 fourth period score to escape with the 74-67 decision.
Kinsley Gordon of Myrtle had a big night, scoring 34 points in the win. Teammates Breanna Smith and Lexi Hutcheson added 11 and 10 points respectively. Sylvie McVey led East Union with 21 points and sister Maggie McVey finished with 10 points.