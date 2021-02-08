BRANDON • East Union wrapped another Class 1 bowling title in Brown & Gold on Wednesday as they defeated Resurrection 3-0 in the Baker series to take the championship. East Union finished their day with a team score of 2878 while Resurrection finished at 2628.
Urchin coach Brian Browning shared with the Gazette the keys to the win on Wednesday and also how he approached the Baker Series for the championship.
"In the best 3 of 5 Baker Series for the State Championship, three things were important: 1) We had to continue to control our emotions, that is, don't get down over a bad shot. 2) Because of the limited opportunities (each bowler only bowls 2 frames) it was imperative to CLOSE FRAMES (knock down all 10 pins), and 3) Finish strong.
"The 7th - 10th frames are arguably the most important because of their 'multiplier effect' on the scores. In two of the three Baker games, we actually got behind early, but finished very well from the sixth frame on, enabling us to defeat Resurrection Catholic School 3-0 for the Championship."
Browning went against the grain in setting his lineup for the final series, but the move paid huge dividends in the end as the Urchins hoisted the trophy and banner as Class 1 champs.
"All seven of my boys bowled in the initial three game series that got us to the Championship Round, but I went with our starting lineup in the Baker Series: Caleb Bishop, Greyson Blair, Kaleb Pannell, Deven Coghlan, and Mason Timmons," Browning said. "A lot of coaches will put their weaker bowlers in the front of the lineup - Bishop, Blair, and Pannell, who are decent strikers (they all had at least one strike in the three Baker games), are probably my best spare shooters. They were able to set up my heavy strikers, Coghlan and Timmons, allowing us to win on the "back" side."
Browning also shared that a bit of a psychological factor was on the side of the Urchins going into the final frames during warmups.
"Psychology is important, he said. "During the warmup for the Baker Series, our first four balls went for strikes - I think that affected the Resurrection kids' confidence. They were pretty shaky in the first game."
Coghlan led all bowlers in all three classes that competed at the three day event with his final score of 688 to earn Class 1 All-State honors. He was joined on the five man All-State team by Bishop who bowled a 560 and Pannell who finished with a 555 score.
The state title adds another trophy to the display case for the Urchin boys who have been competing in bowling since 2005-06.
"East Union men have now won five State Titles since the 2005-2006 season," Browning said. "We've finished runner-up three times, and as far as I can tell, we are the only program to qualify for the State Tournament every year since bowling was made an official sport in 2006. Must be something in the water."
Lady Urchins finish second in Class 1
The East Union Lady Urchins made a strong showing in the girls Class 1 state championships as they finished second to a strong Kossuth team, falling 3-1 in the Baker Series against the Lady Aggies.
East Union finished the competition with a total team score of 2197 while Kossuth totaled 2440.