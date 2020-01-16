NEW ALBANY - East Union used an 11-point scoring advantage in the third quarter to break open a tight game and eventually hold off the Myrtle Hawks by a 60-54 final in the opening boys contest at the Union County Tournament.
The Urchins went to half holding a one-point lead at 23-22, but went on a 21-10 scoring run in the third to build a 44-32 lead after three periods.
East Union had balanced scoring as four Urchins reached double figures. Rett Johnson was high man with 13 points. Hayden Roberts, Noah Johnson and Josh Henderson had 12 points apiece.
A.I. Nugent of Myrtle led all scorers with 21 points. Elijah Thompson finished the night with 13 points.
East Union will move on to the semifinals on Friday to face undefeated Ingomar.
(B) EAST UNION 60, MYRTLE 54
EAST UNION (7-11)
R. Johnson 13, H. Roberts 12, N. Johnson 12, J. Henderson 12, D. Hubbard 7, C. Stephens 4.
MYRTLE (8-11)
A. Nugent 21, E. Thompson 13, C. Graham 8, E. Ingram 5, H. Baggett 3, J. Taylor 2, B. McNeal.
Halftime- East Union 23, Myrtle 22.