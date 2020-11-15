East Union was able to hold back a comeback attempt by JZ George on Friday and move forward in the 2A playoffs with their 30-28 victory. The Urchins will host Northside in their third round of 2a playoffs on Friday.
Colton Plunk got the Urchins on the scoreboard first with a two yard run in the first quarter and Edgar Zapata added the extra point for a 7-0 lead which held up for the remainder of the period.
Punk scored again for the Urchins at the 6:11 mark in the second quarter and Zapata's PAT made the score 14-0.
East Union's defense provided the next touchdown as Riley Williams intecepted a George pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown and Zapata's kick gave the Urchins a 21-0 lead.
JZ George scored two touchdowns in less than five minutes to close within a touchdown at 21-14, but Zapata came through with a 29-yard field goal right before the buzzer and the Urchins went to the half leading 24-14.
Neither team was able to dent the scoreboard during the third quarter, but George scored on an 18-yard pass and converted the two point conversion to pull within two at 24-22 with 7:49 left.
East Union answered later as Hayden Frazier scored on his five yard run, but the kick was no good and the Urchins led 30-22 with 2:40 remaining.
George came back to score again with 2:06 left on a 40-yard pass, but the Urchins turned away the two point try and escaped with the 30-28 win.
Plunk led the Urchins in rushing with 27 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Micah Fulgham had three rushes for seven yards, Hayden Roberts carried twice for 42 yards and Frazier had two carries for 14 yards and one TD.
Roberts was 7 of 13 passing for 61 yards. Connor Timms caught three passes for 18 yards, Collin Stephens had two receptions for 30 yards and Thad Bell snagged two passes for 23 yards.