ELLISTOWN - The East Union Urchins made a statement in their final regular season division game as they romped to a 43-6 win over Strayhorn on Friday. The Urchins completed the season with their third consecutive Division 1-2A title and the first under Coach Todd Lott.
Colton Plunk ran loose in the Strayhorn defense as he scored four touchdowns to lead the Urchins to the lop-sided win.
Plunk scored his first touchdown on an eight-yard run in the first quarter after a 70-yard East Union drive and later added another score with 4:03 remaining in the period following a Strayhorn fumble. Edgar Zapata added the PAT after the first TD and Hayden Roberts ran it in for the two-point conversion after the second for a 15-0 lead after one quarter.
Plunk scored his third touchdown with 1:59 left in the first half on his four-yard run and Zapata's kick sent the teams to the half with East Union up 22-0.
Plunk wrapped up his night's work as far as scoring with his fourth touchdown with 9:40 left in the third quarter. Micah Fulgham set up the Urchin drive by returning the second half kickoff 40 yards.
Strayhorn was finally able to get on the scoreboard with 7:49 left in the contest, but East Union answered with a touchdown of their own with 6:06 remaining.
Fulgham hauled in a 49-yard pass from Hayden Roberts and pushed the Urchin lead to 36-6.
Luke McVey capped the scoring for East Union with a 37-yard run with 29 seconds left and the Urchins took the 43-6 decision.
Plunk carried 14 times for 104 yards with his long run of 31 yards. Fulgham rushed twice for 50 yards while Hayden Frazier had seven carries for 48 yards and McVey ran twice for 44 yards.
The Urchins used two quarterbacks as Hayden Roberts was 10 of 12 for 114 yards and Rett Johnson hit 3 of 6 for 56 yards.
Leading the receiving corps for the Urchins was Collin Stephens with three catches for 34 yards. Thad Bell caught two passes for 34 yards while Plunk had two catches for 15 yards.
East Union is scheduled to host O'Bannon on Friday, November 6, in the first round of 2A football playoffs. The winner will advance to play the winner of J.Z. George and Pisgah.