East Union had a tremendous year in football as they reached the North Half title game in 2A football and the Urchins were rewarded for successfully defending their title in 1-2A with numerous All-Division recognitions for the team. Members of the 2020 1-2A all Division team include:
• Co-MVP Hayden Roberts
• Offensive MVP Colton Plunk
• First Team OL Josh Duley
• First Team OL Bryce McLellen
• First Team WR Collin Stephens
• Defensive MVP Micah Fulgham
• First Team DL Nick LaMontagne
• First Team DL Sam Murry
• First Team LB Edgar Zapata
• First Team LB Connor Timms
Second Team
• DB and TE Thad Bell
• OL James Compton
• OL Caleb Johnson
• H Back Connor Timms