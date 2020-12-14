East Union had a tremendous year in football as they reached the North Half title game in 2A football and the Urchins were rewarded for successfully defending their title in 1-2A with numerous All-Division recognitions for the team. Members of the 2020 1-2A all Division team include:

• Co-MVP Hayden Roberts

• Offensive MVP Colton Plunk

• First Team OL Josh Duley

• First Team OL Bryce McLellen

• First Team WR Collin Stephens

• Defensive MVP Micah Fulgham

• First Team DL Nick LaMontagne

• First Team DL Sam Murry

• First Team LB Edgar Zapata

• First Team LB Connor Timms

Second Team 

• DB and TE Thad Bell

• OL James Compton

• OL Caleb Johnson

• H Back Connor Timms

dennis.clayton@journalinc.com

Twitter@denclayton

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus