Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
WHEELER - East Union has absorbed its share of knockout blows early in the season. That’s why it was so refreshing for the Urchins to deck Wheeler in last week’s Wheeler Tournament.
Behind 15 points from point guard Hayden Roberts and 10 each from post Josh Henderson and guard Rett Johnson, the Urchins defeated the Eagles 50-35 in the tournament’s opening round.
“It’s good to get one,” East Union coach Tim McDonald said. “Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and all that good stuff. When you’re struggling like we have been, it’s good to get a win.”
East Union, which improved to 3-9 overall, led the game from start to finish against an 8-4 Wheeler team.
Johnson scored on a layup and Henderson added a layup and a short jumper to give the Urchins a 6-0 lead. Johnson later hit a 3-pointer and Roberts closed the opening quarter with a short jumper to give East Union a 12-4 lead.
DeJuan Hubbard came off the bench to score back-to-back field goals on a tip-in and a layup to lead the Urchins to a 21-13 halftime advantage. He finished with eight points.
“(Hubbard) still has a little rust on him,” McDonald said. “I’d like to see him get a little bit better scoring from the perimeter.”
Hubbard and Roberts started for East Union’s football team that played into the second round of the postseason.
Roberts scored nine points in the third quarter as East Union pushed its lead to 36-24.
McDonald credited his team’s man-to-man defense with containing Wheeler’s leading scorer, Jacob James, and forcing the Eagles’ other players to score.
“Their number 32 (James) seems like he’s their best player,” McDonald said. “We tried to key on him and make some of the other guys do something. We’re getting better on defense, but we’ve got a long way to go.”
Added Roberts, “We made some stops. We stayed in front of them and rebounded. When we got the rebounds it changed the game a lot."
Wheeler’s James led all scorers with 18 points. Noah Johnson added seven points, all in the second half, for East Union.