East Union didn't reach the 2A championship game to play for the gold, but the Urchins had a golden year despite that. For four quarters, they gave an extremely talented Calhoun City Wildcat team all they wanted in terms of competition and fell by a narrow score of 22-14 as the Wildcats scored the game-winner with 3:34 left. Calhoun City has played in 10 North Half title games in the past 15 years.
East Union had a lot of change that went on during the offseason and preseason with the coronavirus cancelling the spring game, the loss of their starting quarterback, a new head coach and the uncertainty of the 2020 season which started three weeks later than scheduled.
Once the season did finally begin, the Urchins' new quarterback, Rett Johnson went down with a foot injury in the second game that sidelined him for nearly two months. It was next man up, so starting receiver Hayden Roberts stepped into the slot and led the Urchins for the majority of the season.
The Urchins lost their third game of the year to a tough East Webster team, but they jelled as a unit and proceeded to win eight straight games with three of those games coming in the 2A playoffs.
Factor in a huge division win over an always tough Walnut team and you see what an impressive year the Brown and Gold turned in for the fall campaign.
Colton Plunk had a spectacular year as he rushed for 1,956 yards and 32 touchdowns. Roberts had seven catches for 188 yards while passing for 422 yards as he completed 33 of 59 passes.
Plunk couldn't accomplish those totals by himself and the East Union offensive line was steady all season in opening up holes for their powerful running back.
Other key contributors for the Urchins were dual threat Micah Fulgham who ran for key yardage throughout the year including a 45 yard TD in the north Half game. Fulgham was also one of the leaders on the Urchin defense.
Johnson returned to lead the Urchins in the playoffs and his cool demeanor under pressure was a plus for the team as he directed the offense. Edgar Zapata was solid all season with the place-kicking duties and was another key contributor on defense.
East Union's defense was especially tough during the playoffs as they held both Northside and Calhoun City's high scoring offenses to only three touchdowns apiece. The Urchin defense personified their team's toughness, grit and never back down attitude.
Coach Todd Lott brought a wealth of football knowledge and experience to the Urchins and it translated into the highly successful season filled with team highs in reaching the North Half title game, a 10-2 record and another Division 2-1A title with a perfect 4-0 mark.
East Union loses six seniors to graduation, but Lott will have his Urchins primed and ready when the fall 2021 season gets here with lots of experienced lettermen returning. With that being the case, East Union football could be experiencing many more golden years on the gridiron.