When East Union’s offense switched to the spread passing attack, head coach Kevin Walton promised the Urchins’ running game would not be abandoned.
He kept his word.
East Union enters Thursday’s crucial Division 1-2A home game against Potts Camp with a powerful and balanced offense.
The Urchins average 451 yards per game total offense: 243 passing, 207 rushing.
“It’s made a big difference,” Walton said of his team’s balanced attack. “Having a running game makes us harder to defend. It keeps the defenses honest.”
The Urchins, 6-2 overall and 2-0 in division play, can all but lock down a No. 1 seeding in postseason with a win. Potts Camp is 6-3 and 2-1. East Union plays its final regular season division game Nov. 1 at Strayhorn.
East Union sophomore quarterback Ty Walton and his receivers – DeJuan Hubbard, Hayden Roberts and Colton Plunk – have dominated opponents through the airways.
Walton has completed 106 of 197 passes for 1,956 yards and 29 touchdowns against just five interceptions.
“I think Ty starting as a freshman last year has helped him a lot,” Walton said. “He’s smarter at extending plays outside the pocket. His quick release helps a lot.”
Hubbard and Roberts have 33 receptions apiece for a combined 1,300 of those passing yards. Hubbard has 13 TD receptions and Roberts has seven. Plunk has 18 receptions for six scores.
“We expected big things from DuJuan (Hubbard),” Kevin Walton said. “Roberts has gotten better each game. He’s got great hands and does a great job defensively. He’s a smart RPO receiver.”
Roberts, who plays safety on defense, leads the team with five pass interceptions. He returned one for a touchdown.
Plunk, at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, is the team’s feature running back when he’s not lined up at receiver. He has rushed for 1,065 yards and has scored 12 touchdowns. He’s averaged 11.3 yards per carry.
“He’s a strong, fast, powerful running back,” Walton said. “Having him back there a defense can’t just worry about the pass.”
Defensively, East Union is led by end Chase Brown and linebacker Edgar Zapata with 55 tackles each. Linebacker Micah Ellis has added 59 stops.