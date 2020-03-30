East Union had four players to make the 1-2A All-Division team recently. There were two players each from the boys and girls team. Josh Henderson and Rett Johnson represented the Urchins on the boys team while Lady Urchins Kaitie Boatner and Sylvie McVey made the girls team. 

The All-Division 1-2A basketball teams were announced this week. Below is the full list of girls and boys who were selected by the coaches for this honor:

BOYS

Player of the Year: Walker Moreland, New Site

Coach of the Year: Rick Howell, New Site

First Team:

Walker Moreland, New Site

Carson Fitzsimmons, New Site

Dalton Pounds, New Site

Ethan Eaton, New Site

Walter Hamilton, Potts Camp

Mitchell Saulsberry, Potts Camp

Kedavian Faulkner, Potts Camp

Alex Duthu, Mantachie

Dylan Bennett, Mantachie

Josh Henderson, East Union

Rett Johnson, East Union

Jalen Skipper, Strayhorn

Brantley Porterfield, Walnut

GIRLS

Player of the Year: Hannah Campbell, New Site

Coach of the Year: Byron Sparks, New Site

First Team:

Hannah Campbell, New Site

Ivy Loden, New Site

Katelyn Moreland, New Site

Saydee Taylor, New Site

Claire Leak, Walnut

Madi Kate Vuncannon, Walnut

Aleia Peterson, Walnut

McKinley Montgomery, Mantachie

Madison Jones, Mantachie

Kaitie Boatner, East Union

Sylvie McVey, East Union

Malasha Faulkner, Potts Camp

Taylor Sexton, Strayhorn

