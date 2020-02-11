WALNUT - East Union went on a 20-3 run during the second quarter and went on to defeat the Wildcats 57-33 in their 1-2A tournament opener.
Noah Johnson and Josh Henderson sparked the run for the Urchins as they combined for 12 points in the period.
East Union had another healthy run in the third quarter as they outscored Walnut 17-10 and held a 46-20 advantage after three.
Henderson led all Urchins with 18 points. Johnson was also in double figures with 13 points. DeJuan Hubbard and Hayden Roberts each scored seven points.
Bailey Quinn was the lone Walnut player in double figures with 10 points.
East Union advances to the semifinals on Thursday and will face Potts Camp at 8:30. The Urchins also secured a playoff spot for next week with the win.