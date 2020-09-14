IUKA - East Union went on the road and came home with a 42-32 win over Tishomingo County of Division 4A on Friday.
Hayden Roberts didn't allow the fans time to settle into the stands and enjoy their popcorn as he took the opening kickoff 95 yards for the game's first score. Edgar Zapata converted the PAT and the Urchins had a quick 7-0 lead.
Gage Fellows followed with a highlight of his own as he intercept a Tishomingo County pass and returned it 35 yards for the second Urchin TD.
After Tishomingo County got on the scoreboard with a touchdown to cut the East Union lead at 14-7 with 5:21 left in the period, Colton Plunk broke free for a 50-yard run with 41 seconds left to answer and East Union led 21-7 after a quarter.
The Braves had an answer of their own as they scored on a 64-yard play to pull within a touchdown at 21-14 on the first play from scrimmage in the second quarter.
Plunk came right back however and got loose for a 63-yard touchdown run to give the Urchins a 14 point cushion again.
Tishomingo County would score right before the the teams went to the half and the score was 28-21 after two periods of play.
Plunk blistered the Brave defense for a 99-yard run as he took the direct snap from center and took it to the house for the Urchins.
Plunk gave the Urchins an insurance touchdown after Tishomingo County had closed within three with his fourth score of the night for the 42-32 final.
Plunk finished his night's work with 300 rushing yards on 15 carries and four TDs. Zapata was successful on all six of his PAT attempts.
Urchin quarterback Rett Johnson hit on 4 of 8 passing for 94 yards. Micah Fulgham was the top receiver with two catches for 50 yards.
Roberts punted three times for a 39 yard average.
East Union will travel to East Webster this week to face the Wolverines (1-1) who lost to Choctaw Central 50-18 on Friday.