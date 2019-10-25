By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
ELLISTOWN – East Union overcame 100-plus yards in penalties and the opposition knowing its offensive signals Friday to move one step closer to winning its second consecutive division championship.
The Urchins, now 7-2 overall and 3-0 in Division 1-2A, built a four-touchdown halftime lead – despite 90 yards in penalties – in its eventual 41-0 victory over visiting Potts Camp.
East Union can win the division title and lock up a No. 1 seeding in the state playoffs with a road win next Friday against Strayhorn.
“It was one of those games where a lot of things went wrong,” East Union head coach Kevin Walton said. “Our kids didn’t fold under the adversity.”
To go along with numerous first-half penalties, Walton said the visitors knew their offensive signals.
“They were tipped off on our plays, but we still put 40-something on them,” he said. “I feel good about that. It lets you know we’ve got a good offense.”
Running back Colton Plunk led the Urchins with 19 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He had an 80-yard TD scamper nullified by a penalty.
East Union had a total of three first-half scores nullified by penalties – one a TD pass from Ty Walton to DeJuan Hubbard and the other an interception and return by Hayden Roberts.
Roberts caught five passes for 105 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown pass and run from Walton to give the Urchins a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Roberts caught the pass from his scrambling quarterback near the sideline, then slipped three tackle attempts on his sprint to the end zone.
“I made the first guy miss and I lost my shoe,” Roberts said, then smiled. “Collin Stephens pancaked a guy to help me score.”
Plunk scored his first TD on a 7-yard run early in the second quarter to give East Union a 14-0 lead.
The Urchins recovered an onside kick and took a 21-0 lead in two plays, the second a 31-yard pass to DeJuan Hubbard from Walton.
Eli Hodges, a senior lineman, scored his first career TD on a 3-yard run to give East Union its 28-0 halftime lead.
Micah Fulgham gave the Urchins a 35-0 lead on his 15-yard third-quarter scamper on an inside reverse. Edgar Zapata kicked his fifth PAT.
East Union’s final points came on Plunk’s 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“They knew our plays, but we fought hard and won,” said Ty Walton, who completed 11 of 18 passes for 163 yards and two TDs. “They were blitzing and it opened up other routes and made the run easier.”
East Union’s defense held Potts Camp to 93 yards total offense.
“Our defense has turned it up a level,” Kevin Walton said.