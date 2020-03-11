BOONEVILLE - Lafayette tried to rally the ship after falling behind East Union 8-1, but the young Urchins withstood the rally and won 10-7 on Tuesday. The teams were playing in the Booneville Spring Break Tournament at NEMCC.
Carter Phillips worked four innings for the Urchins and picked up the win over the Commodores of Division 5A.
"The first three innings, I just felt my pitches were coming out of my hand easily, my breaking ball just seemed to be working pretty well and I was actually pretty pleased with how my changeup was working by getting them out front," Phillips said.
Phillips hung up zeroes in the first two innings of work and was able to overcome a tightened strike zone in the third that resulted in a run for Lafayette.
Meanwhile, the Urchins struck first in the opening inning as Rett Johnson singled and Hayden Roberts walked. Ethan Hitt's sacrifice bunt moved the runners up to second and third.
Kagan Garrison drove in Johnson with his RBI groundout and Roberts later scored on a Lafayette error off the bat of Urchin catcher Rudy Baldwin.
East Union extended their lead in the third as Roberts walked and later scored on Hitt's RBI single.
East Union appeared to have blown the contest wide open in the fourth as they scored five runs and took an 8-1 lead.
The Urchins had RBI singles by Hitt (2), Roberts, and Baldwin while one run scored on a Lafayette error.
Lafayette had their first two batters reach in the bottom of the frame on a double and single. A sacrifice fly RBI brought home a run to make the score 8-2.
Phillips delivered the pitches to get out of the inning with no further damage, but back-to-back errors by the Urchin infield extended the inning. Before Phillips could put down the rally, Lafayette would score six runs while East Union committed three errors as the Commodores pulled with a run at 8-7.
"I just kept battling and put my trust in my defense," Phillips said of the inning. "I just kept trying to throw strikes and let them put the ball in play so we could try to throw them out."
East Union added two insurance runs in the top of the fifth as Johnson singled and Roberts walked. Johnson later scored on a wild pitch and Roberts came in on the same play on an error for the final verdict of 10-7.
Roberts closed out the game on the mound to preserve the win.
Hitt paced the Urchins at the plate with two hits and four RBI. Baldwin had two hits and RBI while Johnson also collected two hits and scored three runs.
Phillips worked four innings in the win as he allowed seven runs (two earned) on five hits. He walked four and struck out five. Phillips threw 99 pitches with 56 of those for strikes.
"I think it's confidence builder for the team if we can compete with a 5A school because then we can compete with any 2A school," Phillips said of the win. "It's especially gives me confidence pitching against a 5A school and getting the win. This the the momentum that we need to be riding on."