MANTACHIE - East Union took advantage of a turnover on the first play from scrimmage and proceeded to score early and often in their 42-7 division win over Mantachie on Friday.
Garrett Adams recovered a Mantachie fumble at the Mustang 25 and Colton Plunk ran it in from 18 yards out for plays later for the first score. Edgar Zapata's first of six successful conversions made it 7-0 with 9:27 left in the quarter.
It's always great to start the game like that and punch it in and get up quick," East Union coach Todd Lott said. "It kinda sets the tone and we felt like we could just keep applying pressure, pressure, pressure and it worked well for us.
"Defensively, I thought we played really well and offensively we executed really well at times," Lott said. "I think our preparation during the week prepared us to play and I thought our kids executed very well and they played hard."
The Urchin defense forced a three and out on the second Mantachie possession which set the offense up at the East Union 34. The Urchins drove 66 yards in eight plays to score again with Conner Bishop gathering in a Hayden Roberts pass for the 25-yard TD with 2:21 left in the first period.
Collin Stephens recovered another Mantachie fumble on the first play of the second quarter at the East Union 37 to end a Mantachie threat.
Plunk ran to his left and then cut back against the grain to run virtually untouched on a 63-yard TD to score the game's third touchdown at the 11:36 mark.
Following another Mustang punt, the Urchins took possession at their 35 and just six plays to find the end zone again. Roberts hit Thad Bell for a 16-yard strike for the score.
East Union padded their advantage with 1:08 left in the half as Micah Fulgham ripped off a 37-yard scamper along the Urchin sideline and with Zapata's kick, East Union went to the half up 35-0.
The Urchins added an insurance touchdown in the third quarter as Bell caught his second touchdown of the contest which covered 41 yards from Brandon Moses with 2:27 left in the period.
Mantachie added a late score in the fourth quarter for the 42-7 final.
"We've got a lot of guys that can make plays, we've just got to find a way to get the ball in different people's hands because we have a lot of guys that can make plays.
"Colton is a great player, but we've got a lot of guys on our team that can also make great plays and we've got to make sure we are getting it in their hands as well."
East Union improves to 4-1, 1-0 with the win and will host a critical Division 1-2A game on Friday against the 4-1 Walnut Wildcats. Walnut defeated J.Z. George 55-28 in a non-division contest on Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7:00.