The East Union Epic Urchins and Lady Urchins bowling teams began the bowling season with impressive victories over the cross-county rival West Union Eagles.
The Lady Urchins won 7-1 and were led by Brooklyn Hunt’s high game of 180, and high 3 game series total 495. Four Lady Urchins, including Hunt, Jaelynn Adams, Jessica Henderson, and Casey Renner had 400 or greater series totals.
West Union was led by Abby Clark’s high game 190, and high series 472.
The Epic Urchins dominated West Union by an 8-0 score, led by Caleb Bishop’s personal best high game 267 and high series 665. Four Urchin men, including Bishop, Mason Timmons, Greyson Blair, and Logan Akin had 500 or greater series totals.
Dustin Gadd led the Eagles with a high game 177, and a high series 494.