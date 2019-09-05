ELLISTOWN - East Union and West Union met for the first time in the prep sport of volleyball and the host Lady Urchins came away with the 3-0 straight set win on Tuesday. East Union won by scores of 25-23, 25-8 and 25-13.
"The whole night felt of out sync, I gave them (East Union) too much of a break this weekend, definitely sloppy," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "We let them off Friday and only hit around yesterday, so I definitely think that plays a part. I'll learn to adjust as we progress."
The opening set was a tight contest with four ties and six lead changes before East Union was able to grab their largest lead at 21-15 and the Lady Urchins held on for the 25-23 set win after West Union came back to tie at 23-all.
"I mean, it was a very close set, they (West Union) came out energized and ready to go, the second set they kinda slowed down and backing it up," West Union coach Lisa Bogue said. "The third set was kinda in-between I guess, just couldn't get anything to go our way."
East Union cruised to the 25-8 decision in the second set as the Lady Urchins turned a 3-2 lead into a large 9-2 advantage and outscored West Union 16-6 for the remainder of the set.
The third set was relatively close at 15-11 in favor of the Lady Urchins before East Union closed with a 10-2 run for the 25-13 win to secure the match at 3-0.
"The biggest adjustment was the way we played the net, kinda played more to the tendencies of where they were attacking," said Blythe. "Harleigh Wheelington had a nice night setting.
"Olivia Elder, Abby Patterson and Mia Hutcheson, three ninth graders served well tonight. Maggie McVey was just the best athlete on the floor and was making plays all night."
The trio of Elder, Patterson and Hutcheson combined for 13 of the 30 service aces by the Lady Urchins while Wheelington had the team-high with 7. Laina Corder led West Union with four.
Jorja Roberson had five kills to lead the Lady Urchins while McVey and Peyton Wildman had four apiece.
East Union 2, West Union 1 (JV)
East Union lost the opening set, but came back to win the match 2-1 over West Union on Tuesday. Scores for the match were 23-25, 25-20 and 15-5.
East Union 2, West Union 0 (junior high)
East Union won in straight sets in the junior high match versus West Union. The Lady Urchins took 25-14 and 25-9 decisions for the win.