ELLISTOWN - East Union wasted little time in putting the issue to rest in Friday's season opener against Ashland as the Urchins won 42-6. They scored five touchdowns in less than seven minutes to take a convincing 35-0 lead after a quarter.
The win was the first in the Brown and Gold for Todd Lott and Rett Johnson also picked up his first win as Urchin quarterback.
"We just always looking to get better each week and we worked on ourselves, we do that every week," Lott said. "We just try to get better at what we do every week, no matter who we are playing and I think you've got to do that to be where you want to be in the end."
Colton Plunk set the tone for the game on the second play from scrimmage as he raced 50 yards for the opening touchdown with 11:24 on the clock. Edgar Zapata added the extra point and the Urchins led 7-0.
A short punt by Ashland placed the Urchins at the Blue Devil 26 and the Urchins needed two plays to score again as Plunk ran it in from six yards out for the second score. The successful PAT made it 14-0.
Hayden Roberts recovered an Ashland fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Ashland 27 and the Urchins scored immediately as Johnson hit Micah Fulgham with a 27-yard TD strike for the 21-0 advantage.
After a three-and-out by Ashland on their next possession, East Union scored again on a 70-yard drive with Plunk covering the final 64 yards for his third touchdown of the night to up the advantage to 28-0 with 4:58 left in the first period.
A turnover led to the next Urchin score as Nick Lamontagne picked off an Ashland pass and ran it in from eight yards out for a 35-0 lead.
"I just like the way that we came out and competed, we took care of our business," Lott said. "Going in we thought we would have the upper hand, but we just challenged them (Urchins) all week that it doesn't matter who you play, we've got to execute and we've got to take care of business. For the most part, we did that, but there's a lot of things that we've got to clean up and a lot of things that we've got to get better at.
"I was proud of the fact that we executed well and we weren't sloppy, not a lot of stupid penalties and we were pretty focused, so that was a positive."
East Union scored their final touchdown as Hayden Frazier scored from the two to put the exclamation point on the scoreboard with a 42-0 lead with 7:32 left in the first half.
Ashland picked up their lone score on a 67-yard touchdown as David Irwin hauled in an Emit Bell pass, but the extra point attempt failed for the 42-6 final verdict.
Plunk had 131 yards rushing in one quarter of play while Frazier ran for 85 unofficially.
The Urchins will now turn their attention to their next game with Tishomingo County, 17-7 winners over Belmont on Friday.