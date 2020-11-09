ELLISTOWN – East Union’s Lady Urchins finally tasted victory Thursday following two disappointing losses to open the 2020-21 basketball season.
Senior guard Maggie McVey scored a team-high 15 points to lead East Union to a 46-34 win against Blue Mountain. In the boys game, the Urchins also won their first game with a 41-37 decision against the visitors.
The Lady Urchins opened the season with back-to-back losses to Shannon and Ingomar. They lost to Ingomar on a last-second shot.
“I want to play games like this to get them prepared for district play,” East Union coach Chase Brown said of his team’s tough early schedule. “Tonight was a good win. We needed it. We’re not young on the court, but we’re inexperienced.”
East Union charged to a 26-12 halftime lead on the strength of two 3-pointers from guard Abby Patterson and one from guard Peyton Wildman.
In the third quarter, guard Carrie Wilkinson connected on a 3-pointer and McVey added three field goals to give the Lady Urchins a 35-18 lead.
Down 17, Blue Mountain made a run in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Urchins held on. Brown was not pleased with his team’s final eight minutes.
“I’m excited we got the win, but the effort was not there. We’ve got to play four quarters,” he said. “Three quarters were pretty good. The last quarter we’ve got to work on.”
McVey continued her strong start with the 15-point effort. She scored 17 in the opener against Shannon and 16 against Ingomar.
“She’s stepping up as a senior; she has to,” he said. “There are still some things – decision-making – she needs to work on. She’s a big factor in what we’re trying to do.”
Brown was also pleased with the play of his guards, Patterson and Wilkinson. Patterson had eight points and two 3-pointers while Wilkinson had six points and two first-half steals.
East Union 41, Blue Mountain 37
Noah Johnson and Gavin Hall scored 13 points each to lead the Urchins to their first win. Johnson’s late layup on an assist from point guard Jude Treadaway made the difference.
“I’m proud of the effort. We’re a little short-handed right now, but it feels good to get a win,” East Union coach Tim McDonald said. “Blue Mountain pressured us all night long. That was really good for us. Our ball-handlers are young and don’t have a lot of experience.”
Treadaway and Jace Basil added seven points apiece for the Urchins. Jaden Hall led Blue Mountain with 20 points.