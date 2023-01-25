Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack designated 23 Mississippi counties as the primary natural disaster area. Producers in Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Holmes, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marshall, Monroe, Pike, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Winston, Yalobusha, and Yazoo counties who suffered losses caused by excessive heat occurring June 1, 2022 through Oct. 6, 2022, may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
Farmers qualifying for emergency loans may borrow up to 100 percent of their actual production loss or the amount needed to restore their operation to its pre-disaster condition, whichever is less, or refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Producers in the contiguous Mississippi counties of Amite, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Clay, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Humphreys, Issaquena, Itawamba, Jefferson, Kemper, Lamar, Leake, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Quitman, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tunica, Walthall, Warren, and Webster are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is Sept. 11, 2023.
Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at https://www.farmers.gov/recover.
