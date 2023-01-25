Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack designated 23 Mississippi counties as the primary natural disaster area. Producers in Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Holmes, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marshall, Monroe, Pike, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Winston, Yalobusha, and Yazoo counties who suffered losses caused by excessive heat occurring June 1, 2022 through Oct. 6, 2022, may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.

