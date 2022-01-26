In a way, it seems like it’s been a lot longer than 20 years since Van-Atkins Department Store burned.
I haven’t thought about the fire in years and probably wouldn’t have, had not Fire Chief Mark Whiteside sent out a message and photos this past weekend marking the anniversary of the incident.
His comments, some photos of the fire and a news story that appeared afterward are all on page two of this issue.
We’ve been blessed to have only a few monumental fires in our community, with, I think, no loss of life.
Outside town were the incredibly visual biodiesel fuel plant fire and wide-ranging former Piper Impact building fire.
Both were historic fires and could have been even worse than they were.
Earlier in New Albany, we had the GM&O Railroad Depot and Rainey Hotel fires.
Both destroyed historic structures but neither had the economic and perceptual impact on the community the Van-Atkins fire did.
Today, we have many stores that fill various niches but Van-Atkins checked all the boxes in apparel and accessories. It was one place you could go to meet just about any clothing needs.
It also offered a range of prices so that anyone could find something affordable.
The loss of the downtown’s last big department store really marked the end of the old downtown in a traditional historic sense.
By then, we had lost or were losing hardware stores, shoe stores and repairs shops, men’s clothing and specialty stores providing very specific services. They were moving away from downtown, attempting to ride on the coattails of the early supermarkets and big-box stores.
Of course, we still have downtown today, but it’s different thanks to the likes of Wal-Mart, Lowes and other stores. In fact, even Family Dollar has had an effect on downtown, surely contributing to the demise of Fred’s, which many of us miss almost every day for its variety and convenience.
The old downtown seemed friendlier in a family sort of way. Perhaps it was because the town was smaller, and there were more legacy, multi-generationally-owned businesses than today.
Don’t get me wrong. People in downtown stores now are friendly and helpful. They just seem to be “newer.”
In my younger days, Van-Atkins meant something for bored kids to do: mindlessly ride the city's only creaking elevator to the second floor and back, secretly pondering the likelihood of getting stuck.
On the less appealing side was the dentist office, which afforded its own horrors (at least for me).
Later, Van-Atkins was one of the main sources for “in” clothing styles that seemed so critical in the unofficial school popularity and status wars (one could spend a little more money to hit the pricier stores up the street, if one could afford it but it wasn't necessary). A shopper could spend a long time wandering among the tables and racks piled with items, looking for the elusive sale tags.
When I got to the fire 20 years ago, I remember marveling that the firefighters were able to contain the blaze as well as they did. Double-wall brick construction on one side and an alley on the other may have helped, but the fire fueled by a store full of combustibles could easily have taken out the entire downtown area were it not for the firefighting efforts.
I also was surprised there was no injury to speak of, given the nature of the building and fire. Until I read Mark’s comments this weekend, I did not realize how close some of the firefighters came to serious injury or even death.
And he makes a good point near the end.
People gripe about building codes all the time, about how much they add to construction costs and the complexity of the project.
A look at what happened with Van-Atkins should more than prove Mark’s point. If that fire had happened with today's codes and protective measures the store might well have been saved.
Today, even though Van-Atkins is gone, we do have a good downtown that attracts shoppers and other out-of-town visitors. There also is no denying that Cooper Park is a strong asset to the area as well.
Perhaps it is best that the family decided not to rebuild. The alternate choice to open the business as a jewelry store has proven more successful than the original Van-Atkins even though it is obviously much more specialized.
And maybe the time for traditional department stores has passed.
New Albany is not the “Mayberry” it was in Van-Atkins’ day, but it's still Mayberry, just a newer, more modern version.